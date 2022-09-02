From EMT to school bus driver, Steube is a safe space behind the wheel

YORK -- There are very few people in the world who can keep an eye on the road, can keep 50 antsy, little ones in their seats, and can have patience in traffic jams. Mike Steube is one of those few.

For 20 years, York Public School’s bus driver, Steube, has gone the extra mile for his passengers.

Before working as a bus driver, Steube worked as an emergency medical technician for the York Fire Department. Steube said both careers are similar in terms of being alert and calm whenever there is an emergency.

“If you get in a wreck or if a bus catches fire, you need to be able to get up and get the kids off the bus safely,” said Steube. “The biggest thing is you’ve got to learn to have patience. That’s the key.”

He said you don’t see as many major injuries on a bus as you would an EMT, but once in a while you get nose bleeds you have to clean up.

“Nose bleeds aren’t bad as long as you can control them, but it’s nice to know what to do on my end if it does happen,” said Steube.

Steube starts his day a 5:30 a.m., at the York Public Schools Transportation Center where sorts his trip sheets for the day and fills a large mug of coffee that is necessary to stay alert on his morning route.

There are about 38 kids he picks up and greets with a smile every morning.

Steube said, “No matter how cruddy of a day you had the day before or the night before, when those kids get on the bus, you have a smile on your face, and ask ‘How are you’ or ‘How did your night go?’ Sometimes that’s the first positive interaction kids have in the morning. Same thing in the afternoon, and once in a while you have a kid who will open their heart to you.”

As one might assume, there is a big difference between the morning mood and the afternoon mood.

“In the mornings, the kids aren’t awake yet. There are a few that try to jump seats, but boy, in the afternoon, the kids have been cooped up all day and it’s hot, and they are wound up,” said Steube.

The students’ giddiness may come from the thought of school being done for the day, but it also may come from the amount of sugary goodness that is stashed away in their backpacks.

Steube has had his fair share of peeling sticky gum wrappers off the floor and wiping up spilled pop. Now he has a bolded “no food or drink” sign posted at the entrance of the bus.

The most challenging part of being a bus driver is getting the kids to school safe and on time in bad weather

“Our superintendent has been really good at looking ahead, but there were a couple of times where we’ve been caught on the interstate with black ice or blinding snow,” said Steube. “Sometimes it just pops up out nowhere and you’re not prepared.”

Another worry Steube has is people blowing through stop arms when kids are a crossing the street. He said it’s occurring more often than it should.

On his free time, Steube enjoys camping and going on polka runs with his candy apple red Harley motorcycle. He also likes spending time with his wife, Sharilyn, and his four grandchildren.