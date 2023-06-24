BENEDICT — When the Benedict Zion Evangelical Lutheran church closed its doors in January of 2020, it was a blessing in disguise for a couple, Tim and Kathy Johnson, who were seeking to relocate from their commercial rental property and home in York.

Tim, an auto technician at Hinz Repair, and Kathy, formerly a wildlife rehabber for a Nebraska wildlife organization, turned the historic 1916, brick building into a rescue center and dog sitter for furry critters. It is also their beloved “chouse” that gives Kathy the flexibility she needs to do what she felt called to do: taking care of animals in need.

Growing up on a farm near Waco, Kathy said she was always fascinated with animals. Kathy said, “My mom raised a dogs, and that’s where I learned how to take care of puppies that special needs. I also had a pet raccoon growing up, which is illegal now, but back then was not. We had ducks, geese, chickens and cats, we had everything out there. I always had a general love for animals.”

For 16 years, Kathy was a dog obedience trainer and training instructor and owned K9 Coach Training, LLC. Kathy’s business “bloomed”, as she, on average, had 20 dogs per class at K9 Coach along with up to 30 dogs in her boarding facility in York.

Kathy also began wildlife rehabilitation 20 years ago with a Nebraska wildlife rescue organization and currently concentrates primarily on special needs and orphaned puppies and kittens. However, she is “always on call” to find and arrange transport for wildlife in need of help to Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, Inc. in Omaha when contacted by the general public for help.

She knows that the animals will be transported to Omaha safely by a wonderful team of volunteers that she has gathered along with a group of transport volunteers from Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. All the animals in rescue will eventually be released into the wild where they belong.

In previous years, Kathy has raised raccoons, possums, squirrels, birds, baby ground squirrels, fox, coyote and two adult armadillos. The two armadillos were an early Christmas surprise, along with the four babies that arrived from the female earlier this year.

Kathy said, “Just before last Christmas, I had a person from Bruning call me saying they found this armadillo laying in their yard and that’s not something you normally would see in Nebraska. They called me and asked what to do with this armadillo and I said ‘Gee. I don’t know, good question.' I had a friend living in Fairmont who picked it up and brought it to me. I had it overnight and it was transported it the next day to NWR in Omaha. Then, only a day later, I got another call from a little further south of there from someone who found another one alongside the road.”

Another unique critter she had come through her door was an arctic fox. Kathy said the fox was lived with her until she could find a safe place for it to spend the rest of its life. “My grandkids named him Joker because he was always smiling,” said Kathy.

She has kept tabs on Joker, which is now at a wildlife sanctuary in Colorado. Joker has made it onto national television and has been featured on The Dodo, an animal-focused media site that is known for their TV series “Dodo Heroes” on Animal Planet.

Kathy said, “One time someone called me and said, ‘I just saw Joker on Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet’, and I said, ‘What? No way.’ The next week I watched the rerun and sure enough, Dr. Jeff had gone to the wild animal sanctuary in Colorado to work with a tiger, but to also neuter Joker. So they also featured Joker and even kept his name and I said ‘Oh my gosh, that’s my baby.’”

When asked if there were any other careers in the picture, Kathy answered, “This is it.” Arranging transport for wildlife to other rehabbers or to NWR in Omaha and dog sitting for people’s pets keeps her busy and her rescue work partially funded.

Kathy said the longest she generally has had pets stay with her is two weeks. Typically it’s a one to two day stay that she charges a minimal fee for.

When she has free time, she enjoys sewing, spending time with family and in the summer, attending her grandchildren’s ball games whenever she is able. She never strays too far away from home though, because she has her “babies” to take care of.

Kathy and Tim have three dogs and two cats of their own. She chuckled, “If he had known how crazy I was about animals, he would have probably never married me.” Jokes aside, Kathy said Tim has the occasional movie nights with their animals either sitting on his lap or by his side.

Kathy hopes her story of past wildlife rehabbing can encourage others to see animals in a different light. “People need to have respect for all living creatures,” said Kathy. Her goal is to promote environmental awareness and to educate the youth and adults of the benefits of being in harmony with wildlife verses seeing them as a threat. She said she is always happy to give advice to those needing to know how to deal with unwanted wildlife that allows both the person and the wildlife to live happily ever after.