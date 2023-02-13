YORK -- Local sweethearts celebrated Valentine’s Day a little early this year at York Kilgore Library’s Friends of the Library annual event, York Uncorked. Locals sipped on their favorite wines and savored homemade desserts. For only $25 a pop, a person had access to several tables of chocolate dipped fruit, brownies, cookies, fruit plates, cheese and crackers, barbecue meatballs and plenty more.

Library Director Deb Robertson said they don’t have the final count of how much was raised yet however, she estimated that there were close to 100 people who came to sip and support the future of York Kilgore Library.

Friends of the Library began in the early 1990s to help raise funds to cover expenses for the library. In previous years, funds have gone towards their Summer Reading Club, equipment for the library, books, and special projects.

In 2015, Deb Robertson and Irene Duncan, co-chaired the event York Uncorked as a fundraising opportunity to help cover expenses for the library.

Roberston said, “Neither one of us had been to a wine tasting before York Uncorked. Irene knew Tom Mason, who was the owner of Kirk’s Corner at the time, and so she asked him what we needed to do and what we needed to buy. Then, Tom said he always wanted to do a tasting, but Kirk’s was always too small. He said he could do the wine tasting and the friends could bring the chocolate. Hence, York Uncorked was born.”

This year, the library partnered with Grand Central’s Warren Thomas to invite vendors from all over the state. Thomas shared, “It is a privilege to set up all the vendors to help make Kilgore Library a success.”

There were five vendors who offered samples of wines, whiskey and crafted beers: Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, Republic National Distributing Company, Johnson Brothers of Nebraska, James Arthur Vineyard, and Quest.

Robertson said the event is a big hit every year. “It’s always fun to see familiar faces and new faces at the same time. There’s definitely people that come, who weren’t library users before, but they come to this event and decide to come back.”

The Friends of Library would like to remind the community that artists Janey Due and Giovanni Correa still have their art work on display for anyone to observe for the rest of the month.