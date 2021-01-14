Friend resident pleads not guilty in firearm, flight case

The police officer said the fleeing vehicle swerved around an uninvolved vehicle.

“At this time, the fleeing vehicle was swerving side to side in the roadway, almost going up the left-hand curb in the opposite land of travel. The driver continued westbound onto a gravel private driveway at 1411 W. Nobes Road. The driveway had a raised section at the entrance. The fleeing vehicle’s rear end hit the raised section and the driver began to lose control. The fleeing vehicle went into the left-hand ditch and swerved in to the right-hand ditch. The vehicle continued in the right-hand ditch before the driver lost control. The vehicle then turned onto the driver’s side before spinning 180 degrees. The vehicle then reversed and collided with a tree and was stuck.”

At that time, the pursuing officer, the two sheriff’s deputies, a state patrol trooper and two police officers were on the scene.