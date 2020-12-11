Friend resident accused of firearm and flight crimes

Meanwhile, an officer with the York Police Department had been listening to the radio traffic and was aware of what had been happening regarding the deputies with the sheriff’s department.

The police officer was in a cruiser at the intersection of E. Nobes Road and S. Delaware Avenue when he saw the fleeing vehicle pass by in excess of 50 mph in the 35 mph zone. He also noted that the vehicle’s passenger side headlight was out. He pulled out behind the vehicle in order to conduct a traffic stop and the vehicle sped up and continued westbound on E. Nobes Road at a high rate of speed, swerving all over the roadway, according to court documents.

A second pursuit began.

The police officer said when they approached S. Lincoln Ave., the traffic light was red. The fleeing vehicle, the officer said, swerved around a stopped vehicle and went through the red light. He said the fleeing vehicle continued westbound on W. Nobes Road and the officer followed at a safe distance. He said the fleeing vehicle was going 70 mph.

The police officer said the fleeing vehicle swerved around an uninvolved vehicle.