YORK — The wild and woolly first years of the Nebraska Territory will be the subject of Nebraska historian Jeff Barnes’s presentation of “The (Mad) Queen of the Prairies: Frenzied First Years of the Nebraska Territory” at the Kilgore Memorial Library on Wednesday, March 1, at 6:30 p.m.. The Talk is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska and the Friends of Kilgore Library.

Nebraska’s approach to establishing a territory was unusual to say the least, said Barnes in a recent press release.

“We actually had a territory where an Indian chief was proclaimed as its first governor, where banks printed and passed their own money, and where women nearly first won the right to vote,” Barnes said. “We went through a time when governors were seemingly switched every few months, and where the battle for the capital was a constant.”

The baby steps taken during the 1850s accidentally and deliberately set the path Nebraska followed for generations to come. Barnes will share rarely seen images and maps, along with seldom heard stories of the unconventional, dysfunctional first years of Nebraska, a territory that newspapers of the day called the “Queen of the Prairies.”

A former news reporter and editor, Barnes writes and lives in Omaha. He is a former board trustee with the Nebraska State Historical Society, past chairman of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission, and a frequently requested speaker with Humanities Nebraska. He is also a twice awarded recipient of the Nebraska Book Award and the author of Cut in Stone, Cast in Bronze: Nebraska’s Historical Markers and Monuments, 150 @150: Nebraska’s Landmark Buildings at the State’s Sesquicentennial, The Great Plains Guide to Custer, Forts of the Northern Plains, and the Extra Innings: The Story of Modisett Ball Park.