Freedom is a sojourn, a seeker, an eagle, a dove.

Freedom is a soul, finding peace at its own pace.

Freedom is when you feel at home with yourself.

Freedom is the fight and where the battle is laid to rest.

Freedom isn’t one answer, it’s seeking answers without fear.

Freedom is being able to live out your story, while other neighbors live out their own stories too.

Freedom protects the young, the old, and the collective sum of us.

Freedom belongs to all of us or none of us at all.

Freedom will be fought for, died for, until all of us are free.

Freedom is a refuge, a drink of water in a barren land.

Freedom protects children and shields those defenseless.

Freedom is the definition of love.

Freedom can be defended, but it shouldn’t be so very offended that it’s blind unto itself.

Freedom is the careful balance between a completely closed and open mind.

Freedom is both a destroyer and the one destroyed.

Freedom is understood most by the dictator and tyrant.

Freedom is weakened when one is too privileged, and also when too proud.

Freedom is most destroyed by hunger pains in the stomachs of mortal man.

Freedom’s secret is ample bounty, a nation’s greatest defense.

Freedom is most powerful in its sharing and weakest in its taking.

Freedom is not for the faint of heart.

Freedom is not out of reach, but it still hasn’t reached everyone.

Freedom goes against the crowd and never looks back.

Freedom is a natural expression of every creature great and small.

Freedom is the original garden we faintly recall deeply sown within our cells.

Freedom is revered by strong men and feared by weak men.

Freedom is a woman standing in equality next to a man.

Freedom is always a fragile gift we hold in shaky, very human hands.

Freedom courses through every single human vein.

Freedom truly expressed, leaves the world forever changed.

Freedom’s cry is in every newborn’s birth.

Freedom is a battle cry at its very worst.

Freedom is a companion, until death we part.

Freedom is forgiveness or as close as a battered heart can get.

Freedom is another chance, undeserved.

Freedom is your sojourn.

Freedom is your dance.

Freedom is for the taking and for the giving too.

Freedom belongs to all of us, or none of us.

We choose.