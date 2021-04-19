Free household dump day approaching

YORK – The City of York will be sponsoring a free household dump day at the landfill on Saturday, April 24.

This will be for city residents only. Those bringing items to the landfill – for free collection – will have to show proof of residency.

This waiving of fees does not apply to non-residents or businesses. City officials say businesses bringing items will be charged regular rates.

Acceptable items – for the free service – will be: air conditions, automobile parts, bicycles, lawnmowers, furniture, appliances, mattresses and tree limbs.

Unacceptable items are commercial chemicals, household hazardous waste, paint, batteries and tires.

City officials decided to hold this event upon complaints there are numerous properties in the city that are in need of clean-up. By waiving the fees, the hope is many residents will take advantage of the opportunity.

There will be no roll-off dumpster locations in the city – residents will have to transport their items to the landfill themselves.

