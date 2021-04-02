Free collection dates to help clean up properties

YORK – The city is going to have a free day at the landfill, to collect branches, tree limbs, debris, etc., because there are many properties in York that still have not been cleaned up after winter storms.

“As you drive around town, and has been reported around town, there are yards that are still full of debris, that haven’t been cleaned up,” York City Administrator Joe Frei told the York City Council during their regular meeting Thursday night. “We are suggesting that on Saturday, April 24, we waive the landfill fees so those items can be taken there for free. It would be free to all York residents. We won’t be providing any roll-offs in town, property owners would still have to take the items out there, to the landfill, but we hope that by waiving the landfill fees people will take advantage of the opportunity.”

Frei also noted that on April 17, a hazardous waste collection event will take place in York. He said this will be sponsored by the Four Corners Health Department with support from the city and landfill staff. That will allow for the free collection of those types of items. This event will be funded by a grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust.