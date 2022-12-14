Fred J. Speed, 90, of Doniphan formerly of Chapman and Fremont, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 in Doniphan.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on December 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Burial will follow at Chapman Cemetery. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

He was born on November 10, 1931 in Walsenburg, Colo., son of Fred Speed Sr. and Mary (Lindley) Speed. Fred was raised in Colorado where he graduated from High School before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. During the Korean War he was a radio operator in Korea and was honorably discharged in 1953. He was very proud of his military service and shared many stories about it.

On December 21, 1951 he was united in marriage to Caroline Husman. The couple made their home in rural Chapman where they farmed for 33 years. Fred’s second career was that of a rural mail carrier. He delivered mail in rural Chapman, Rockville, Minden and York. A member of the Grand Island Northwest School Board in the 1970’s, he also served as its President. He spent many years on the sidelines of the Northwest Football games on the chain gang. Fred was a member of the Chapman United Methodist Church, a Mason and a Shriner. His life was filled with gardening, birdwatching, silversmithing and adoring his dachshunds.

Fred is survived by his children, Terry (Christa) Speed of Grand Island and Lori (Brian) O’Gorman of Fremont; granddaughter, Anna (Michael Faue) Speed and great-granddaughter, Malina Speed Faue (his “little angel”); sisters, Alice Speed of Denver and Mary Loux of Zion, Ill. nephews and friends.

Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline in 2011 and parents.

Memorials are suggested to the Shriner’s Hospital, the Chapman United Methodist Church or the Central Nebraska Humane Society.

Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com