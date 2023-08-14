July 2, 1926 – August 13, 2023

Frances June (Morgan) Cooper, 97, died on August 13, 2023, in the Fairview Manor in Fairmont. She was born July 2, 1926 in Nashville, Tenn. to Robert Alfred Morgan and Thelma (Wilkes) Morgan.

She married Verle Cooper of York on March 4, 1944 in Denver, Colo. while he was stationed at Lowry Field in Denver. When Verle was sent to Guam, she briefly resided in York with her father and mother-in-law (Floyd and Zora Cooper). She gave birth to Sherron Elaine (Cooper) Murphey in January 1945. After the war, she and Verle moved to Denver, Colo. where her son, Terry was born in January 1951. She lived in the Denver area for about 50 years before returning to York.

She worked as an employee with Frontier Airlines before retiring. She was accomplished in Bunka (a Japanese punch embroidery), and won many awards. She also enjoyed knitting and painting. She loved to dress up for Halloween.

June was preceded in death by a grandson, Robert Alan Murphey; great-grandson, Nicholas Peters; older brother, John Elliott Morgan and sister, Sorena (Morgan) Anderson of Nashville, Tenn. and husband, Verle Cooper of Denver, Colo.

Survivors include: one daughter, Sherri (Bob) Murphey of York; one son, Terry (Mary Ann) Cooper of Littleton, Colo. and three grandchildren, Kelly (Dan) MacMillan of Omaha, Sean Cooper of Littleton, Colo. and Todd (Samantha) Cooper of Highlands Ranch, Colo. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, Megan (Joe) Matulka, Samantha MacMillan, Sean MacMillan, Gavin MacMillan, Brodie MacMillan, Everett Cooper, Chloe Cooper and Autumn Cooper.

There will be no local viewing or service. Cards may be sent in care of Metz Mortuary. A private service will be held in Colorado at Fort Logan National Cemetery where her husband Verle is interred. The time and date is yet to be determined. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.