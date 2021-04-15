Fourteen new COVID-19 cases reported in health district, most are in Seward County

YORK – In the two-day timespan of April 13-14, there were 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the Four Corners Health District. Of those, 11 were in Seward County.

There were only two new cases in York County and only one new case in Butler County. There were no new cases in Polk County, according to Four Corners Health Department officials.

As of April 14, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 5,112. There were 50 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 35 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

Meanwhile, vaccinations continue to be active in the health district. According to the latest figures from Four Corners Health officials, a total number of 24,742 vaccinations have been administered in the health district so far, with 15,658 of those being first doses and 9,084 being second doses.

The numbers are fluid and likely higher because shot clinics continue to be held in all the communities in the four-county health district.

The latest figures show 7,791 vaccines have been administered in York County, with 9,023 given in Seward County, 5,044 in Butler County, and 2,884 in Polk County.