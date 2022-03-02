Four will be on May ballot for York County Commissioner, two for sheriff

YORK – At the close of the business day on Tuesday, March 1, came the close of the Primary Election candidate filings and it was determined four candidates will be on the May ballot for District 3 County Commissioner and two will be on that same ballot for York County Sheriff.

District 3 York County Commissioner Bill Bamesberger earlier announced he would not be seeking reelection this year. Four Republicans have filed to run for that seat – Brian Bedient of rural Polk (residing in York County), Steve Warren of Bradshaw, John Prusia of Henderson and Stanley Boehr of rural Henderson.

Because all the candidates are Republicans, this race will ultimately be decided during the May Primary Election.

Also on the May ballot will be two Republican candidates for sheriff – Sheriff Paul Vrbka and Scott Wiemer. Because both are Republicans, the final outcome will be decided during the May election.

Following the close of filings on Tuesday evening, a number of county official positions have been determined because of no opposition. These individuals will serve in the following capacities, for four years, starting in January, 2023:

• Kurt Bulgrin will become the new York County Assessor. Longtime assessor, Ann Charlton, earlier announced her retirement and did not file to seek reelection. Bulgrin is currently a county commissioner, in his second year of his current term. So next January, upon his becoming the county assessor, there will be a vacancy on the county board that will have to be appointed.

• Gary Olson of Papillion will become the new York County Attorney. Incumbent John Lyons did not file. Olson is the lone candidate.

• York County Clerk of the District Sharilyn Steubbe will remain in her position.

• York County Clerk Kelly Turner will retain her position.

• York County Public Defender David Michel will retain his position.

• York County Surveyor Rex Heiden will continue in that capacity.

• York County Treasurer Brenda Scavo will remain in that position.

A number of local races, which pertain to the Primary Election deadlines, will automatically be moved on to the November General Election because the number of candidates was not more than double the number of seats up for election. The following are the candidates for those races, moving forward:

• Henderson City Council: Brian Hiebner, Daniel O’Brien, Cheryl Ratzlaff, Teri Pollet and Mitchell Huxoll. There are three seats up for election this year.

• York City Council: Scott VanEsch, Jeff Pieper, Christi Lones, Steve Postier, Jeff McGregor and Vicki Northrop. There are four seats up for election this year.

• Heartland School Board: Ryan Goertzen, Tammy Ott, Kent Allen and Jennifer Hiebner. There are three seats up for election this year.

• McCool School Board: Matthew Clark, Alysia Clark, Breana Garretson and Krystal Rasmussen. There are three seats up for election this year.

• York School Board: Pepper Papineau, Alison North and Barb Skaden. All three are incumbents and all three will retain their positions as they are running unopposed.

