Four more COVID-related deaths confirmed in health district

YORK – Over the New Year’s weekend, the Four Corners Health District announced three more COVID-related deaths in this jurisdiction.
On Monday night, Four Corners officials announced four additional COVID-related deaths in the health district.
One was the death of a York County man in his 80s, who had been hospitalized.
Another was a Butler County man in his 70s who died at a hospital.
Another was a Seward County man in his 70s who had been hospitalized.
And the fourth was that of a Polk County woman in her 60s who died at a hospital.
With these additional deaths, Seward County’s COVID-related death total has now reached 23. There have been 17 deaths in Polk County, 11 in York County and 11 in Butler County.
The total number of COVID-related deaths in the health district has now reached 62.
Health officials say that over the past three days (Jan. 2-4) there were 49 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the health district. Of those, 21 were in York County, 23 were in Seward County, three were Butler County and two were in Polk County.
York County has had 1,407 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began which is 10.2 percent of the population.
As of January 4, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 4,286, according to health officials. There were 266 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 138 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.
Regarding hospitalizations in the health district, so far there have been 83 in Seward County, 55 in York County, 28 in Butler County and 25 in Polk County.
Testing continues with the number of tests conducted in York County now more than 5,600.
All age ranges continue to be affected by COVID-19, with the majority of cases being in the age ranges of those in their 20s, 30s, 50s and 60s.