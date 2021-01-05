Four more COVID-related deaths confirmed in health district

YORK – Over the New Year’s weekend, the Four Corners Health District announced three more COVID-related deaths in this jurisdiction.

On Monday night, Four Corners officials announced four additional COVID-related deaths in the health district.

One was the death of a York County man in his 80s, who had been hospitalized.

Another was a Butler County man in his 70s who died at a hospital.

Another was a Seward County man in his 70s who had been hospitalized.

And the fourth was that of a Polk County woman in her 60s who died at a hospital.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With these additional deaths, Seward County’s COVID-related death total has now reached 23. There have been 17 deaths in Polk County, 11 in York County and 11 in Butler County.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in the health district has now reached 62.

Health officials say that over the past three days (Jan. 2-4) there were 49 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the health district. Of those, 21 were in York County, 23 were in Seward County, three were Butler County and two were in Polk County.