Four graduate from Project SEARCH

YORK – This past week, four young adults completed the York General Project SEARCH program and were honored during a graduation ceremony at the Holthus Convention Center.

Graduating from Project SEARCH were Austin Lundquist, Camille Erdman, Brodie Hightower and Mason Heiden.

This was the ninth year of the program.

This year’s graduates represented Centennial, Cross County and York Public Schools.

Project SEARCH is a transition program that provides an opportunity for young adults with disabilities ages 18 through 21 in their final year of high school to learn employability skills in a classroom setting, which is followed by a job setting where they work in non-paid internships.

This year, the internships were with dietary and environmental services, and materials management departments all located at York General Hospital, Hearthstone and Willow Brook.

Walgreens and Grand Central Foods also hosted an intern during the final rotation.

At each site interns had an opportunity to learn different core skills, but all taught the same soft skills – working with co-workers, communicating, completing tasks and returning from break on time, to name a few.

Project SEARCH is a partnership between York General, Nebraska VR, ESU 6, Assistive Technology Partnership, Department of Health and Human Services Developmental Disabilities, Nebraska Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired and area schools.

The 2022-23 York General Project SEARCH program will begin on August 10.