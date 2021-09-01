Four COVID-related deaths reported in local health district; 290 new cases reported

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Four Corners staff members have been contacting the lab positive cases to help provide education, answer questions, identify other people who may have been exposed, and gather information about what is happening in the community,” staff at the health department said. “Once Nebraska’s state of emergency ended, some state and local resources were no longer available to the health department to place calls to every single case. Because of the current high number of cases, and this lack of resources, Four Corners has shifted to sending (via text or email) an online survey tool to those testing positive in order to gather information, provide guidelines on exposures, and share recommendations. If you or someone you know tests positive and receives a text from Four Corners, please help us by encouraging them to follow instructions in the text so that we are able to keep up with the increase of cases. Four Corners nurses will continue to call on those school-aged children testing positive, and others who may be at higher risk of serious illness. As always, the department is available to provide information and answer questions.”