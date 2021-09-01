Four COVID-related deaths reported in local health district; 290 new cases reported

YORK – Four Corners Health Department officials are reporting there have been four COVID-related deaths in this health district since mid-August.
Officials say two of the deceased were in their 70s and two were in their 80s.
They also say they are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in this area.
“The health district has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in August,” officials said. “As of Aug. 30, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the health district reached 5,778. There were 290 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 188 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.”
In a YNT interview earlier this week, Four Corners Director Laura McDougall said the current surge in cases in comparable to what was seen last December when the case counts were very high.
Because of a change in state law, the health department can no longer provide case counts for individual counties – only for the entire district, which includes York, Seward, Butler and Polk Counties.
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Four Corners staff members have been contacting the lab positive cases to help provide education, answer questions, identify other people who may have been exposed, and gather information about what is happening in the community,” staff at the health department said. “Once Nebraska’s state of emergency ended, some state and local resources were no longer available to the health department to place calls to every single case. Because of the current high number of cases, and this lack of resources, Four Corners has shifted to sending (via text or email) an online survey tool to those testing positive in order to gather information, provide guidelines on exposures, and share recommendations. If you or someone you know tests positive and receives a text from Four Corners, please help us by encouraging them to follow instructions in the text so that we are able to keep up with the increase of cases. Four Corners nurses will continue to call on those school-aged children testing positive, and others who may be at higher risk of serious illness. As always, the department is available to provide information and answer questions.”
Meanwhile, vaccination clinics continue at the Four Corners offices at 2101 North Lincoln Avenue in York, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from noon until 4 p.m.
For the health district, clinic times and locations, and how to get a vaccine, are listed at https://fourcorners.ne.gov/programs-services-2/coronavirus-covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccine-information/ .