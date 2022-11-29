Four councilmembers to be sworn in

YORK – Four members of the York City Council will be sworn in Thursday night when the council convenes in regular session.

Taking the oath of office will be incumbents Jeff Pieper and Scott Van Esch, as well as new council members Vicki Northrop and Stephen Postier.

The four were the top vote-getters during this year’s General Election held a couple of weeks ago.

The council will then elect its president and vice-president for the upcoming year.

Also on Thursday’s agenda:

• The council will consider approval of a contract for a rate study for the solid waste agency.

• The purchase of tasers, holsters and cartridges for the police department will be considered.

• The purchase of a 2022 Ford F250 extended cab pickup for the street department will be discussed. This item has already been budgeted.

• A proposal from Winston Michael Contracting for a steel building, costing $66,539, will be discussed.

• The council will also consider mayor appointments of Craig Heskett and Gayle Minert to the Board of Adjustment.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will be held in the council chambers at 5:30 p.m.