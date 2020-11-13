Four Corners Health District moves into the severe category on risk dial

YORK – The Four Corners Health District has now moved into the severe category – the red category – on the risk dial.

This is the worst most serious category on the risk gauge.

Numerically, the red category is between 3 and 4. Four Corners’ number at this time is 3.25.

Health officials explain that the risk gauge is calculated using these data sets:

• The overall positivity rate of COVID testing in our jurisdiction;

• The weekly positivity rate of COVID testing in our jurisdiction;

• The trajectory of the local case counts (increasing or decreasing);

• Health care system capacity;

• Availability of critical medical equipment;

• The identification of community clusters/community spread;

• Availability of COVID testing;

• And the ability to trace all the contacts of the positive cases within 24 hours.