Four Corners Health District jumps to COVID red zone

YORK – While time was spent (and enjoyed) in the green zone (which indicates low levels of community transmission of COVID-19), it now appears the Four Corners Health District is back up in the red zone which indicates a high level of community transmission of COVID.

This is the first time in months that the health district has been classified in the high/red level.

According to the health department, there were 71 lab-confirmed COVID cases in the health district in the last 7-day reporting period.

Those are cases that were confirmed by lab tests – not at-home tests – so the case number could be higher than what was reported.

The health district is made up of York, Seward, Polk and Butler Counties. There are no indications as to how many cases have recently been identified in each county.

While there is currently an uptick in COVID cases, as indicated by the health department’s data, it is still much lower than it was during the surge seen last January.

In order for a health district to be classified in the red/high transmission category, there must be 45 or more cases in a 7-day period.

The orange category indicates 23-44 new cases in a week; the yellow indicates 5-22 new cases in a 7-day period; and the green category indicates four or less new cases in a week.

