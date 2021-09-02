Four Corners Health District had 205 new COVID cases in past seven days

YORK – “We are having a spike in COVID-19 cases right now,” Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, said Thursday morning during the bi-weekly community sector briefing which continues to be held online, via Zoom.
“We know the Delta variant is around the community and the majority of the new cases are Delta,” she continued.
In the past 14 days, in the health district (which includes York, Seward, Butler and Polk Counties), there have been 347 new COVID cases confirmed, with 205 being in the last seven days.
“We are also seeing a lot of RSV in younger kids as well, so we are having a lot of illness go around,” McDougall added.
“Out of the 205 new COVID cases, in looking at the age ranges, 33 percent in the last week were in kids, people under 20,” McDougall said. “Twenty percent were in kids 12 and under. We are seeing a lot of illness in kids – but we are also seeing people in their 90s getting sick as well.
“Regarding vaccinations, we continue to see people coming in, which is great, but we still have a long way to go,” she continued. “We are also having a few immune-compromised people coming in to get their third shot. We will give those if there are doctor recommendations to do so.”
She said the rate of the district’s vaccinated population just crossed the 46% mark.
“I want to emphasize that if people have been vaccinated, they have milder symptoms if they have COVID,” McDougall said. “The very, very ill patients are mostly unvaccinated. We are seeing some break-through cases and some in people who have had COVID before, but most cases are in unvaccinated people.
“Like always, people can call us with questions,” McDougall added. “I’m still recommending masking up even if you are vaccinated, when indoors. We have a lot of transmission in the community right now.”
Jim Ulrich, CEO for York General Health Care Services, said that on Wednesday, they had 19 of the 25 beds full at York General, “so essentially we were full because we set aside beds for COVID patients and those who come in for (antibody infusions). We are having a lot of different types of illness and a lot of babies, as well, so we were essentially full.
“Nationwide, cases continue to rise and right now the hot spot is Florida,” Ulrich continued. “In that state, they had 152,000 last week, compared to the 5,006 cases in Nebraska in a seven-day period.
“Vaccinations in YGHCS are up a little bit – we had eight doses one day and that hasn’t happened in a while. We also did 40 COVID tests last week with four people testing positive,” Ulrich said further. “So testing is up. And at the medical clinic, I know they had dozens of tests in a single day.”
Ulrich said, as far as the hospital, in the last week, they saw seven COVID patients come through the emergency room who were treated and sent home; three patients were admitted.
“This is just not the same picture as in previous weeks,” Ulrich added. “We continue and are heightening our precautions. With the rates this high in the district, it is very difficult to keep out of the nursing homes so we are doing our best to prepare.”
Both Ulrich and McDougall encouraged early treatment if someone has COVID, as it has been effective.
Regarding York Public Schools, Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said the district has implemented a dashboard on the district’s website, where information regarding active COVID cases can be seen, per building. He said as of Thursday morning, there were 13 staff/students in quarantine as positive cases from the elementary school (which is 2% of the school population); five students/staff from the middle school (which is 1.3% of the school population); and two students/staff from the high school (which is .36% of the school population).
Regarding city facilities, York City Administrator Dr. Sue Crawford said they are evaluating their precautions/protocols and providing masks for anyone who wants to wear them while inside city facilities. Mask wearing is not being mandated (at such events like a city council meeting), but they are being encouraged.