Four Corners Health District had 205 new COVID cases in past seven days

“I want to emphasize that if people have been vaccinated, they have milder symptoms if they have COVID,” McDougall said. “The very, very ill patients are mostly unvaccinated. We are seeing some break-through cases and some in people who have had COVID before, but most cases are in unvaccinated people.

“Like always, people can call us with questions,” McDougall added. “I’m still recommending masking up even if you are vaccinated, when indoors. We have a lot of transmission in the community right now.”

Jim Ulrich, CEO for York General Health Care Services, said that on Wednesday, they had 19 of the 25 beds full at York General, “so essentially we were full because we set aside beds for COVID patients and those who come in for (antibody infusions). We are having a lot of different types of illness and a lot of babies, as well, so we were essentially full.

“Nationwide, cases continue to rise and right now the hot spot is Florida,” Ulrich continued. “In that state, they had 152,000 last week, compared to the 5,006 cases in Nebraska in a seven-day period.