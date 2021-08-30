Four Corners health director: “We have COVID surge comparable to last December”

YORK – There has been an explosion in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District in the last one to two weeks – so much so, Four Corners Health Director Laura McDougall says the current spike is at the same rate or higher than what was seen last December.

“We haven’t had this much COVID transmission since the end of last year,” McDougall said during an interview with the YNT Monday morning.

Her department is no longer able to provide the number of local cases, as state law has changed.

However, Four Corners does provide a standardized measure for the district, on their website. The transmission rate for this health district right now is 418.7 per 100,000 – mathematical calculations (pertaining to the population of the health district) result in the number of new COVID cases in the district.

That number is 186 new COVID cases being confirmed in the last seven days, in the Four Corners Health District.

“We are really seeing a lot of new cases right now,” McDougall said. “We are getting into a bad situation here. We have a lot of cases and we are running out of available test kits in the district, as we are having a supply problem at this time. Yes, we are seeing a major spike.”