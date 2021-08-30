Four Corners health director: “We have COVID surge comparable to last December”

YORK – There has been an explosion in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District in the last one to two weeks – so much so, Four Corners Health Director Laura McDougall says the current spike is at the same rate or higher than what was seen last December.
“We haven’t had this much COVID transmission since the end of last year,” McDougall said during an interview with the YNT Monday morning.
Her department is no longer able to provide the number of local cases, as state law has changed.
However, Four Corners does provide a standardized measure for the district, on their website. The transmission rate for this health district right now is 418.7 per 100,000 – mathematical calculations (pertaining to the population of the health district) result in the number of new COVID cases in the district.
That number is 186 new COVID cases being confirmed in the last seven days, in the Four Corners Health District.
“We are really seeing a lot of new cases right now,” McDougall said. “We are getting into a bad situation here. We have a lot of cases and we are running out of available test kits in the district, as we are having a supply problem at this time. Yes, we are seeing a major spike.”
McDougall blames the Delta variant for the high rate of transmission and says, “Very few people are taking precautions, they are not following the precautions we took a year ago. Everything is wide open and the precautions just aren’t being taken. Most of the cases are in unvaccinated people. And the hospitals, in Omaha and Lincoln, are having a tough time now. We have really entered a tight spot right now. We just have to keep asking people to take precautions and get vaccinated.”
She said walk-ins vaccination clinics continue to be held at the Four Corners location in York, each Tuesday and Thursday, from noon until 4 p.m. McDougall said the vaccine is also available at local medical clinics and at the immunization clinic at York General Hospital.
“I will say this is hitting York very hard,” McDougall said, “and we still don’t have very good vaccination rates.”
When it comes to contacting those with COVID, Four Corners no longer has state resources to accomplish that – “so we are doing that all on our own now. We are still doing it, but with limited resources, so we have been utilizing an online survey with educational links to help COVID patients make decisions. So, if you do test positive, we will send out a text or an email to you – these are coming from Four Corners. We just have so many cases right now, we can’t get everyone called, with our limited manpower. We look at every survey and if a patient is not doing well, we will have a nurse call them.
“One important thing to know is that if you do test positive, know there is a treatment available,” McDougall said. “Don’t wait too long, if you are not feeling well. If you are not doing well, contact your medical provider because you will have to go to the hospital to get the treatment. It is an effective treatment. So if you are not feeling well, do not wait too long to call your doctor and get the treatment. With some of the deaths we’ve seen, patients waited too long to ask for treatment.”