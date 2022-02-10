Four Corners Health Department responds to recent questions

Margaret Brink, 2021 President of the Four Corners Board of Health, would like to address a comment she made on a Jan. 13 York County Briefing. She issues a “sincere apology for causing negative attention drawn to the Director and staff of the Four Corners Health Department. A poor choice of words was used in a personal comment on the January 13 briefing. The remark was a personal choice and not a reflection of the work or mission of the Four Corners Health Department or the Board of Health. It was not meant to be judgmental or said with malice towards unvaccinated residents. It was inappropriate for a leader to use. It is hopeful that Four Corners continues to be recognized and appreciated for the valuable work done for everyone in this district.”