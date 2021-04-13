Four Corners director says Nebraska to pause Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

YORK – A press release from Four Corners Health Department Director Laura McDougall says Four Corners (FCHD) and the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, following CDC and FDA recommendations.

On Tuesday, April 13, CDC and FDA released a joint statement recommending a pause on Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccinations nationwide while further investigation is completed.

McDougall said in her release the following:

“Vaccine safety is closely monitored by healthcare providers and local, state, and federal partners. While only six instances of this severe clotting event have been identified among approximately 6.8 million who have received the J&J/Janssen vaccine across the US, the pause is a transparent and deliberate decision to allow time for a thorough review and investigation.

“DHHS is communicating the pause to local health departments, healthcare providers, and pharmacies across the state. Any potential adverse reactions to vaccines should be reported into the CDC's vaccine adverse events reporting system (VAERS, https://vaers.hhs.gov).