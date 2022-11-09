Four city council members selected

YORK – This year, there were four seats up for election on the York City Council – the ones currently being held by Jeff Pieper, Scott VanEsch, Christi Lones and Sheila Hubbard.

Hubbard chose not to seek reelection.

Pieper, VanEsch and Lones all filed as candidates.

Also seeking election were non-incumbents Vicki Northrop, Jeff McGregor and Steve Postier.

The top four vote-getters among the six, in this week’s General Election, were Pieper, VanEsch, Northrop and Postier. The unofficial results were presented by the clerk’s office following a late night of ballot counting, which ended at 12:30 a.m.

The following were the total number of votes for each:

• Pieper: 1,662

• VanEsch: 1,315

• Northrop: 1,220

• Postier: 1,177

• Lones: 1,130

• McGregor: 1,130

Prior to the election, the candidates were asked what they would like to see accomplished in York, if they were to be elected.

VanEsch said he’d like to see the city “develop new approaches to promote York and help it reach its full potential.”

Northrop responded, “As a community, we have made progress while facing some difficult financial, economic, and philosophical challenges. I want to see the City of York engaged and focused while continuing to work together toward a common goal using our diverse strengths, backgrounds, and experiences. I want to see young families find opportunities here that set us apart from other communities. I want to see our business community continue to be successful while welcoming future economic growth. ‘Heritage and Hope’ is my campaign slogan. I want to serve the people of York through my passion, care, and concern for the continued strength and longevity of York while maintaining our current assets.”

Lones said, “I feel like my four years on the City Council have not been enough. If elected, I plan to continue to dedicate my time, energy, and voice to strengthen and improve the community and its assets. I am proud to call York home and I look forward to helping it be the best it can be.”

Postier responded, “In all the groups/committees I serve on, my goal is to Grow York. That can mean something different for each group, but overall, it’s working towards a better York for our future. That means working with YCDC to bring new jobs, people, and housing into our community. It means working with the York Childcare Alliance to address childcare needs. It means working with passionate community members and Four Corners Health Department, to address the walkability needs of our community, so we have safe pedestrian access for everyone. It means working with the York County Health Coalition to make sure people’s basic needs are met, especially if they’re going through a crisis. It means working with individuals on ways to start/expand a business, and fulfill their lifelong dream. It means working with our state and federal lawmakers to improve the opportunities, and access to resources, for our community. It means putting on a Christmas Light Show each year at our house/business, so families can bring their kids and build memories together. It means serving in many roles through Rotary in our town. It means creating opportunities, through the York Young Professionals group, to connect people in our community. And if elected to the York City Council, it will mean doing my best to Grow York. Growing York isn’t just about adding more people to our population. It’s also about making life better for those that chose to call York home.”

Pieper said, “Whether I am elected or not, I would love to see York continue to be a great place to grow up in, live, work, and thrive. I am proud to be a citizen of York and a resident of the great state of Nebraska. I believe this will be the case regardless of this race and I am not at all concerned at the outcome of the local political races as they all have qualified candidates vowing for the available positions. I am hoping and praying that our country will vote red and put control of the House and Senate in the hands of the Republican Party. This is necessary to hamstring the current fiscal policy of our country’s administration and the wasteful spending in Washington, as well as our current horrific and embarrassing foreign policy in effect by our nation's leaders. Let us unite as one nation under God.”

McGregor responded, “I would like to see growth and prosperity guided by a government that is not too big for itself and provides its citizens all the rights and privileges they are entitled to and deserve. I would love to see continued revitalization of the downtown area that includes the addition of businesses and continued refacing projects. I would also like to see growth at the north end of the city and the building/opening of the new Fire Station. I believe these things would play a significant role in drawing families to our city and boosting its population. While I would be happy enough just to see these things happen, I would be honored to play a part in it.”

Pieper, VanEsch, Northrop and Postier will be sworn into office as York City Councilmembers in early December.