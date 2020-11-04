Four chosen as York City Council members

“As for the present,” Wilkinson said, “the City of York has many things going for it -- even as we have gone through a pandemic, which affected many local businesses, the economy has bounced back relatively quickly as we see in sales tax revenues and low unemployment numbers. That says a lot about our business men and women, leaders and the people who live and work here that create our economy. We have a great advantage of geographic location for entrepreneurs and investors to take advantage of opportunities to create business and services for the greater York County area and also the huge number of people traveling through on Highway 81 and Interstate 80. I think it is important as a city council and administration to stay pro growth with our planning, and make decisions that will help those to continue to invest in, build, and want to live in York. I would like to see more a more proactive approach to dealing with zoning and planning as opposed to having to make reactionary ordinances as different issues arise. I think the future is promising for York and will rely on good decisions made in the process including taxation.”