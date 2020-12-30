 Skip to main content
Four ask to be considered for York County Commissioner seat
Four ask to be considered for York County Commissioner seat

YORK – Four people have applied to be considered for the county commissioner seat in District 1.

This vacancy was created by the death of Paul Buller, who was in the middle of his third term when he passed away unexpectedly.

Those who have filed their applications/resumes for consideration are, according to York County Clerk Kelly Turner: Daniel K. Grotz, Ronald J. Mogul Jr., Ross Ronne and Patricia A. Wagner.

Making the decision as to who will fulfill the remaining two years of that term will be York County Attorney John Lyons, York County Treasurer Brenda Scavo and York County Clerk Kelly Turner.

They will hold a public meeting in the commissioners’ meeting room, which is located on the main floor of the courthouse, during which they will interview the applicants, in person. This will take place at 5 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 5, Turner said.

This week, Lyons said he would encourage members of the public to send in letters/emails of support for applicants, if they so choose.

“They can send in letters regarding their support for certain candidates, if they want, to the committee members,” Lyons said, indicating they could be sent to the county attorney’s office, the clerk’s office and the treasurer’s office.

“I would welcome those comments, that information before-hand, before the meeting,” Lyons said. “I think those written comments would be important because this is the people’s work. We are determining who should represent the people of District 1.”

