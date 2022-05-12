The York Community Foundation has awarded a $100,000 grant to Peyton Parker Lane Playground. Pictured (from left) are Paige McKenzie, Julie Hoffman, Paul Jaekel, April McDaniel, Charles Harris, Kris Holoch, Katie North and Sharilyn Steube.
Foundation donates $100,000 to PPLP project
