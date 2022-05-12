 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Foundation donates $100,000 to PPLP project

  • 0
PPLP check presentation.jpg

The York Community Foundation has awarded a $100,000 grant to Peyton Parker Lane Playground. Pictured (from left) are Paige McKenzie, Julie Hoffman, Paul Jaekel, April McDaniel, Charles Harris, Kris Holoch, Katie North and Sharilyn Steube.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Crash causes explosion on Ohio highway

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News