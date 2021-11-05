Former York priest identified among 57 sex abusers, by attorney general’s office

Archbishop Geoge Lucas (Archdiocese of Omaha), Bishop James D. Conley (Diocese of Lincoln) and Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt (Diocese of Grand Island) issued a joint statement regarding the attorney general’s report. In it they said, “We acknowledge with sadness that so many innocent minors and young adults were harmed by Catholic clergy and other representatives of the Church. It is clear that the hurt is still felt, even if the abuse was perpetrated many years ago. We apologize to the victims and their families for the pain, betrayal and suffering that never should be experienced in the Church. This report also points out mistakes made in the way dioceses received, reported and responded to allegations of sexual abuse in the past. We have been committed in recent years to comprehensive measures to protect young people and vulnerable adults, preventing abuse, offering healing for past victims of abuse and fully cooperating with civil authorities in these matters. We have made our own public disclosures of offending clergy. Anyone who believes that a member of the clergy, church worker or church volunteer has engaged in inappropriate conduct with a minor should contact law enforcement and the Victim Assistance Coordinator of the Diocese when the conduct occurred.”