Former York County attorney's appeal denied

YORK – Earlier this year, the federal court for the District of Nebraska ruled that the York County Commissioners had the legal ability to terminate York County Attorney John Lyons – which they did immediately upon the decision.

Lyons filed an appeal with the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Yesterday, the Court of Appeals affirmed the Supreme Court decision and Lyons’ appeal was denied.

It was May 27 when the federal court of Nebraska ruled in favor of the York County Commissioners, lifting an injunction and dismissing a claim from Lyons that the county board had no legal ability to fire him.

Lyons was earlier appointed to the position to fill a vacancy and was informed at the time that he was required to devote time solely to the York County duties. But a few months later, he told the county board he was going to sign a contract with Clay County to also be their county attorney. At that point, the county commissioners voted unanimously to deny that action, saying he was not allowed – thanks to a years-old resolution that barred such activity by the county attorney.

The next day, Lyons signed the contract with Clay County and began working as such. The York County Commissioners set a hearing to consider his termination, after there were concerns about not only Lyons’ actions but also him utilizing York County staff to do Clay County work.

But the afternoon before the hearing, Lyons was granted an injunction by a District 5 judge who stopped the county commissioners from doing so. Lyons also filed a lawsuit against the commissioners, arguing they could not fire him and he deserved financial compensation for his legal counsel.

Later, the county commissioners asked for and were granted the ability to have the case moved to federal court.

It was in federal court where they got the green light to terminate Lyons.

Lyons continues to be the Clay County attorney and the county commissioners have since appointed Gary Olson to fulfill the county attorney position here.

Olson will fulfill this term and then in January will take the oath of office for the next four years as Olson is running unopposed in this year’s election cycle.