Former York County attorney appeals court ruling allowing his firing

YORK – John Lyons, the former York County attorney who was terminated from his position by the York County Commissioners several weeks ago, has filed an appeal regarding the federal court ruling that allowed them to do so.

York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said Lyons filed the appeal late Monday afternoon, which was within the 30-day response timeframe.

It was May 27 when the federal court of Nebraska ruled in favor of the York County Commissioners, lifting an injunction and dismissing a claim from Lyons that the county board had no legal ability to fire him. A few days later, the county board voted unanimously to remove him from his office.

Lyons was earlier appointed to the position to fill a vacancy and was informed at the time that he was required to devote time solely to the York County duties. But a few months later, he told the county board he was going to sign a contract with Clay County to also be their county attorney. At that point, the county commissioners voted unanimously to deny that action, saying he was not allowed – thanks to a years-old resolution that barred such activity by the county attorney.

The next day, Lyons signed the contract with Clay County and began working as such. The York County Commissioners set a hearing to consider his termination, after there were concerns about not only Lyons’ actions but also him utilizing York County staff to do Clay County work.

But the afternoon before the hearing, Lyons was granted an injunction by a District 5 judge who stopped the county commissioners from doing so. He also filed a lawsuit against the commissioners, arguing they could not fire him and he deserved financial compensation for his legal counsel.

Later, the county commissioners asked for and were granted the ability to have the case moved to federal court.

It was in federal court where they got the green light to terminate Lyons.

Lyons continues to be the Clay County attorney and the county commissioners have since appointed Gary Olson to fulfill the county attorney position here.

