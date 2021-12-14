Former York College student pleads no contest to robbery

YORK – Fernando Servin Jr., 20, a former York College student, has pleaded no contest to robbery, assault and theft in a case involving the attack of a man on campus.

The case began when the York Police Department was dispatched to 6 Arbor Court in reference to an assault that took place on the college campus, according to the probable cause affidavit filed with the York County Court.

The victim told police he was on a walk, listening to music, around 5 a.m., and was in the area of the college’s prayer chapel when “someone grabbed him from behind and pushed him to the ground. Two individuals punched and kicked him while he was on the ground. He attempted to fight back but could not. He sustained superficial abrasions to both knees. He stated that being punched and kicked caused him pain. The two began going through his pockets but he did not have anything in them. They took the hat he was wearing, which was then on the ground, and ran away.

“The victim said there were four in the group. Only two assaulted him and deprived him of his property by force,” the officer’s report says. “He was able to provide descriptions of the individuals. He said he recognized all four as York College students as he works in the cafeteria and has seen them before.”