Former York College student gets probation for robbery

YORK – Isaiah Hernandez-Jasso, 20 years old and a former York College student, has been sentenced to probation for convictions of robbery, assault and theft.

He is one of four former college students here who were accused of beating a man, stealing his property and breaking into multiple vehicles in York.

The four have been found guilty of beating a man who was out on a walk in early morning hours near the prayer chapel on the college campus. Two of the four students went through the man’s pockets and ended up stealing his hat, but the man was injured in the assault.

They also were found guilty of breaking into numerous vehicles and stealing items belonging to 16 victims – most of which were vehicle registrations, insurance cards and various vehicle-related documents, but there was also a woman’s wallet, a bank-issued check book and multiple bank cards.

“The defendant is relatively young, he is employed and it appears he is suitable for probation,” said Deputy York County Attorney Joseph Selde during Jasso’s sentencing proceedings. “He did participate in the evaluation.”