Former York College student gets probation for robbery

YORK – Isaiah Hernandez-Jasso, 20 years old and a former York College student, has been sentenced to probation for convictions of robbery, assault and theft.
He is one of four former college students here who were accused of beating a man, stealing his property and breaking into multiple vehicles in York.
The four have been found guilty of beating a man who was out on a walk in early morning hours near the prayer chapel on the college campus. Two of the four students went through the man’s pockets and ended up stealing his hat, but the man was injured in the assault.
They also were found guilty of breaking into numerous vehicles and stealing items belonging to 16 victims – most of which were vehicle registrations, insurance cards and various vehicle-related documents, but there was also a woman’s wallet, a bank-issued check book and multiple bank cards.
“The defendant is relatively young, he is employed and it appears he is suitable for probation,” said Deputy York County Attorney Joseph Selde during Jasso’s sentencing proceedings. “He did participate in the evaluation.”
“We agree he is suitable for probation,” said York County Public Defender David Michel. “This incident is something very much out of character for him. I refer to his past wrestling coach’s letter who said this behavior was not indicative of who he truly is. I share that belief. He has admitted to the assault and admits to stealing. He works full time now and he has learned a lesson.”
“I’m sorry to the man we robbed and the people we stole from,” Jasso said. “This is not who I am. Everything that happened was a mistake.”
“You stole property by force, which is robbery,” Judge James Stecker said to Jasso. “Has it sunk into you how serious that is?”
Jasso said it has.
“It’s very rare I put people on probation for a Class 2 felony, as this is very serious,” the judge said. “But you do lack a criminal record and you are remorseful.”
Jasso was sentenced to three years of probation to include 84 days in the York County Jail which can be waived if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.