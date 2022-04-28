Former YNT publisher's family featured in new book, highlighting turning grief into a gift

MICHIGAN ¬— In 2010, Maddox Lucille McClintic entered the world weighing a little over six pounds and with something few people have: an extra twenty-first chromosome. What should have been a joyous occasion turned into a rollercoaster of grief, tears, hope and acceptance for her mother, Dr. Jamie McClintic. As a pediatric occupational therapist, Dr. McClintic knew the challenges Maddox could face and grieved the loss of a “normal” life for her daughter and her growing family. Overcoming this grief led Dr. McClintic to write a book designed to assist others through the complex emotions of love, loss and unexpected gifts.

Dr. McClintic is the daughter of Greg Awtry, a former publisher of the York News-Times.

In her book, Grieving the Gift, Dr. McClintic shares personal experiences with heart-wrenching honesty, offers timely encouragement for parents and caregivers and provides hands-on strategies for anyone working through the grief process.

“When you hear that the chances of having a child with Down’s are one in 100, you certainly don’t think you will be the one,” Dr. McClintic said. “It was extremely difficult getting past the shock of it.”

Finding few resources available from a parents’ perspective, Dr. McClintic felt a need to support other families dealing with a life-long diagnosis.

Grieving the Gift focuses on the emotional toll of an unexpected life-long diagnosis and includes clinically based guidance developed with a mental health specialist.

“Grieving the Gift is a guidebook for parents and caregivers, providing strategies to work through the news that your child has a disability. It also takes you through my personal journey as I navigated those same processes,” Dr. McClintic said.

Dr. Jamie McClintic lives and works in the Alpena, Michigan area with husband Scott and their children Maddox (12), MacGregor, (10) and Oscar (3).

Grieving the Gift is available at Barnes and Noble, Amazon and through the publisher AuthorHouse. Follow the McClintic family on their Facebook page: Maddox’s Miracles (@maddoxsmiracles).