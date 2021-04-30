Former state lawmaker appointed as new city administrator

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She received her Ph.D. in political science, with a minor in public management, from Indiana University.

She has published two books, 14 journal articles and 11 book chapters with colleagues from various disciplines and universities.

Dr. Crawford was selected for the Bellevue Chamber Distinguished Service Award in 2020 and as the Sarpy County Elected Official of the Year in 2017.

Regarding community engagement activities, Dr. Crawford worked to provide state information and access to district communication outreach to various state, local and nonprofit leaders during the COVID pandemic and after the floods of 2019. She has raised funds and worked to increase public safety awareness as a board member of the Bellevue Public Safety Foundation. She has also served on the Charles Drew Health Center Board of Directors and has been a volunteer with Green Bellevue and Eastern Nebraska Community Action.

“I see my responsibility in helping you serve the city,” Crawford said to the council members. “And I want to help match the talents and the passions of the employees with the needs of the community. I feel passionate about this role.”

Redfern said he created two pages of questions, comments and ideas which he gave to her to review.