Former prison inmate sent back to prison for assault

YORK – Stephanie Campos-Reyes, 38, a former inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, has been sent back to prison for assaulting a fellow inmate.

Campos-Reyes served a two-year sentence at the prison in York for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of methamphetamine, after being convicted in Box Butte County.

It was during that term of incarceration that she assaulted the other inmate.

She was released from prison in November and was on post-release supervision.

This week, she was sentenced for the conviction of attempted second degree assault, by Judge James Stecker in the York County District Court.

“Part of the plea agreement includes that the state will remain silent,” said York County Attorney John Lyons. “There was no agreement regarding sentencing.”

“My client does have a history of trauma, she’s dealt with that over the years,” said her attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel. “She is in a high risk pregnancy at this time, she will deliver in October. She will work hard on probation. She does have a desire to develop life skills.”