Former prison inmate sent back to prison for assault

YORK – Stephanie Campos-Reyes, 38, a former inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, has been sent back to prison for assaulting a fellow inmate.
Campos-Reyes served a two-year sentence at the prison in York for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of methamphetamine, after being convicted in Box Butte County.
It was during that term of incarceration that she assaulted the other inmate.
She was released from prison in November and was on post-release supervision.
This week, she was sentenced for the conviction of attempted second degree assault, by Judge James Stecker in the York County District Court.
“Part of the plea agreement includes that the state will remain silent,” said York County Attorney John Lyons. “There was no agreement regarding sentencing.”
“My client does have a history of trauma, she’s dealt with that over the years,” said her attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel. “She is in a high risk pregnancy at this time, she will deliver in October. She will work hard on probation. She does have a desire to develop life skills.”
“The person that is sitting here is not the person who I was a year ago,” Reyes told Judge Stecker. “I was in a bad place in my life, which is not an excuse. I’ve been out of prison for almost a year now, I’ve gone to treatment, I have a job, a house and responsibilities and I’m pregnant right now. I’m trying to change my life, I’m trying to live a normal life. I really do want a chance on this. I won’t mess it up.”
“Your prior record includes possession of marijuana, flight to avoid arrest, domestic assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, obstructing an officer, two possessions of controlled substances and possession of methamphetamine,” Judge Stecker said to Reyes, also noting she’s been sentenced to prison several times. “Now, this involves you assaulting another inmate. You have an extensive record, you are not fit for probation. Incarceration is necessary to protect the public. You have not lived a law abiding life.”
She was sentenced to one year in prison to be followed by 12 months of post-release supervision.
Lyons said the prison was requesting a no-contact order be put in place by the judge, so Reyes would not be able to have contact with the victim in this case, as they will again both be at the prison in York. Judge Stecker said the prison has the authority and ability to implement that order themselves.