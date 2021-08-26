Former prison inmate back in jail for probation revocation

YORK – Brittney Jochum, 32, a former inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, who was earlier sentenced to traditional probation in a case involving the assault of another inmate while she was in custody – is back in jail.

Jochum appeared this past week before Judge James Stecker in the York County District Court where she was accused of violating terms of that probation.

She was initially charged with a Class 2 felony, which was later amended to a Class 1 misdemeanor as part of a plea agreement.

When the assault took place, Jochum was serving a two-year sentence for two convictions of possession of methamphetamine out of Lancaster County.

When she was sentenced, Judge Stecker told her, “For priors, you have two convictions of possession of a controlled substance, a theft, making false statements, DUI, MIP, theft, forgery and two infractions for possession of marijuana. You have an extensive criminal history and you are currently on post-release supervision. You have taken steps to address your behaviors and the probation officers believe you are appropriate for probation given your progress,” and she was sentenced to two years of probation.