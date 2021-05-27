Former military helicopter pilot memorializes veterans

FAIRMONT -- Every year, on the last Monday in May, also known as Memorial Day, Americans kick off their summer by honoring those who have lost their lives when serving in the military. This last Wednesday morning at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Fairmont, Ray White of McCool Junction took the time to reflect on the service of men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
White was born in McCool in 1966 and moved to Michigan with his family when he was in kindergarten. It wasn’t until his seventh grade year that his family moved back to McCool which has been his hometown ever since.
Growing up, White was a quick learner and enjoyed being challenged. Ever since he was in high school, White had a goal to become a helicopter pilot which led him to enlisting in the Army Reserves in 1984 as a military helicopter pilot.
“I remember being given a suitcase as a graduation present,” White said. “It was a sign for me to pack it and use it.”
White enjoyed his time in the military. He said he misses the comradery, and the military gave him the opportunity to be a part of something bigger than himself. The military was his family.
White said, “In the military, you make brothers and sisters of all ethnicities and backgrounds who are there for one another. There’s one color in the military and that is green.”
Throughout the year, veterans from Georgia, Florida, Texas and other states flow in and out of McCool to visit White and have grill-outs.
When asked about veterans around the area, White talked about Frank Whitemore and Charles Wempe who have both passed away due to other reasons besides service. Whitemore was a Nebraska Army National Guard veteran during World War II and Wempe was in the Naval service during World War II.
“These men went through the Great Depression, the Dirty Thirties and World War II,” White said. “I wish they were still around today because there are many questions to ask and plenty of history to be told.”
For veterans like White, the military was never easy. White said he didn’t see the best parts of the world. Memorial Day is a day when he and many others can honor their brothers and sisters from the military and fallen heroes.
As families will be taking trips to the lake and hosting get-togethers this weekend, there are many Memorial Day observances to attend in the area. See the York News-Times for a complete listing of details and locations.