Former military helicopter pilot memorializes veterans

FAIRMONT -- Every year, on the last Monday in May, also known as Memorial Day, Americans kick off their summer by honoring those who have lost their lives when serving in the military. This last Wednesday morning at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Fairmont, Ray White of McCool Junction took the time to reflect on the service of men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

White was born in McCool in 1966 and moved to Michigan with his family when he was in kindergarten. It wasn’t until his seventh grade year that his family moved back to McCool which has been his hometown ever since.

Growing up, White was a quick learner and enjoyed being challenged. Ever since he was in high school, White had a goal to become a helicopter pilot which led him to enlisting in the Army Reserves in 1984 as a military helicopter pilot.

“I remember being given a suitcase as a graduation present,” White said. “It was a sign for me to pack it and use it.”

White enjoyed his time in the military. He said he misses the comradery, and the military gave him the opportunity to be a part of something bigger than himself. The military was his family.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}