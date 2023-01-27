Former inmate to be re-sentenced for assault, after probation violation

YORK – Angela McKinley, 36, a former inmate at the Nebraska Center for Women, will be re-sentenced for assault as she has been found guilty of violating the conditions of her probation.

When she was still an inmate, back in 2019, she beat another inmate at the prison and was charged with second degree assault.

According to the affidavit filed by an investigator from the prison system, a sergeant at the prison heard a verbal altercation between McKinley and another inmate. The sergeant then allegedly saw them get into a fist fight with one another – when they refused to stop as the sergeant commanded, the sergeant deployed pepper spray on them.

The affidavit says at that point, the other inmate fell to the ground and “McKinley grabbed (the other inmate’s) hair, pulled her head up and threw closed first punches to her eyes and nose.”

Eventually, McKinley was restrained.

The assault happened in January of 2019 and McKinley was released from prison in February. She had been serving a sentence of 12-20 years in prison for three convictions of burglary, one conviction of possession of a deadly weapon by a felony and one conviction of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest – all convictions had been in Douglas County. She began her sentence at the York prison on Aug. 23, 2007, and was released on Feb. 16, 2019.

Later that year, she was sentenced to probation in York County District Court.

But now she has to be re-sentenced because of her violations.

She is facing the possibility of more prison time.

Her re-sentencing has been set for March 21.