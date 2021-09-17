Former inmate pleads guilty to assaulting another prison inmate

YORK – Angela Alvarez, 35, a former inmate at the Nebraska Center for Women, pleaded guilty this week to assaulting another inmate while she was in the York prison.

She appeared before Judge James Stecker in York County District Court.

As explained during factual basis proceedings by York County Attorney John Lyons, a corrections corporal saw Alvarez head butt and closed-fist punch the other inmate. The other inmate was injured in the altercation.

She pleaded guilty to second degree assault by a confined person, which is a Class 2A felony. She is now facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Initially, she was also accused of being a habitual criminal (which could have added another 10-60 years onto any prison sentence handed down in this situation). That was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

She will be sentenced on Nov. 22.

Deputy York County Public Defender Patrick Tarr asked for a bond review for Alvarez, who was in the custody of the York County Jail in this matter. He said she had been in jail sine July 19.