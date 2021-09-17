Former inmate pleads guilty to assaulting another prison inmate

YORK – Angela Alvarez, 35, a former inmate at the Nebraska Center for Women, pleaded guilty this week to assaulting another inmate while she was in the York prison.
She appeared before Judge James Stecker in York County District Court.
As explained during factual basis proceedings by York County Attorney John Lyons, a corrections corporal saw Alvarez head butt and closed-fist punch the other inmate. The other inmate was injured in the altercation.
She pleaded guilty to second degree assault by a confined person, which is a Class 2A felony. She is now facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Initially, she was also accused of being a habitual criminal (which could have added another 10-60 years onto any prison sentence handed down in this situation). That was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
She will be sentenced on Nov. 22.
Deputy York County Public Defender Patrick Tarr asked for a bond review for Alvarez, who was in the custody of the York County Jail in this matter. He said she had been in jail sine July 19.
“She has set up an evaluation and she has a family situation for which she needs to be available,” Tarr said. “She wants to get things on the right track. She would like to demonstrate to the court her seriousness of doing things the right way. We are asking that she be released on a personal recognizance bond.”
“The state objects to further bond reduction,” said Lyons. “She has had two failures to appear, a parole violation, an escape and her bond reduction was denied earlier. She was in the courtroom and cussed and had to be removed. She is a danger to the community. Her bond is now $25,000, 10%.”
“Considering this is a Class 2A felony, the court feels that bond is appropriate and will not reduce,” Judge Stecker responded.