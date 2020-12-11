Former Henderson resident sent to jail for trespassing, resisting, obstructing and false reporting

YORK – Keshawn J. Camacho, 23, formerly of Henderson and now listed as a transient in court documents, has been sentenced to jail for convictions of criminal trespassing, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and false reporting in York County.
According to court documents, on Nov. 23, at 10:30 a.m., officers with the York Police Department were dispatched to the area of the 300 Block of West 11th Street in York regarding a report of a suspicious person who was crouching in back yards and hiding in an alley.
“While enroute to the scene, officers were advised several times that the location had changed as reporting parties appeared to be following the suspect,” the investigating officer says in his affidavit filed with the county court. “I had contact with a woman who said she had witnessed the male go through at least two garages in the area. These locations were identified as 1009 North Platte Avenue and 1023 North Platte Avenue. A short time later, I located a male matching the description of the suspicious person and being pointed out to me by several individuals who had been following him, including (the woman), just south of the intersection of Beaver Avenue and 11th Street.”
The affidavit says officers made contact with the male whose real name was Keshawn Camacho, yet he gave them a name of Jordan Jones with a birthdate that was also fictitious. They said he had no identification, told them conflicting answers about where he lived and refused to provide any further information that would help identify him. Additionally, they said he refused to comply with instructions so that officers could secure him so as to attempt to ascertain his identity.
Officers spoke with homeowners at 1023 North Platte Avenue and 1009 North Platte Avenue. One said the door to his garage was found to be open but nothing was missing. Another said she saw a man matching the description go through her garage but nothing was found to be missing.
Camacho pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to the following: Second degree criminal trespassing, 30 days jail with credit for nine days already served; obstructing a peace officer, sentenced to 30 days jail to be served concurrently; first offense resisting arrest, sentenced to 30 days jail to be served concurrently; and false reporting, sentenced to 30 days jail to be served concurrently.
