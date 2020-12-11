Former Henderson resident sent to jail for trespassing, resisting, obstructing and false reporting

YORK – Keshawn J. Camacho, 23, formerly of Henderson and now listed as a transient in court documents, has been sentenced to jail for convictions of criminal trespassing, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and false reporting in York County.

According to court documents, on Nov. 23, at 10:30 a.m., officers with the York Police Department were dispatched to the area of the 300 Block of West 11th Street in York regarding a report of a suspicious person who was crouching in back yards and hiding in an alley.

“While enroute to the scene, officers were advised several times that the location had changed as reporting parties appeared to be following the suspect,” the investigating officer says in his affidavit filed with the county court. “I had contact with a woman who said she had witnessed the male go through at least two garages in the area. These locations were identified as 1009 North Platte Avenue and 1023 North Platte Avenue. A short time later, I located a male matching the description of the suspicious person and being pointed out to me by several individuals who had been following him, including (the woman), just south of the intersection of Beaver Avenue and 11th Street.”