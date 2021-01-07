Former Henderson man extradited to Missouri on felony warrant

YORK – Keshawn J. Camacho, 23, formerly of Henderson and now listed as a transient in court documents, has been extradited to Ramsey County, Missouri, where a warrant had been issued for his arrest.
Camacho was recently sentenced to jail in York County for convictions of criminal trespassing, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest and false reporting.
His most recent jail sentence here stemmed from a situation in which a number of York residents reported to police that they saw him crouching in back yards in York and hiding in alleys. They also reported seeing him go into at least two garages. When police contacted him, they said he did not give them his real name but yet the name of Jordan Jones with a birthdate that was also fictitious. They said he had no identification, told them conflicting answers about where he lived and refused to provide any further information that would help identify him. Additionally, they said he refused to comply with instructions so officers could secure him.
Now, in York County Court, he was accused of being a fugitive from justice “prior to government warrant.” The complaint filed against him says that between Aug. 18 and currently, he was a fugitive out of Missouri, “having committed the offense of felony value, tampering with a motor vehicle first degree” but then fled.
The warrant for his arrest in Missouri says that it was issued due to his failure to appear on that case. The charge there is a felony.