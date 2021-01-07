Former Henderson man extradited to Missouri on felony warrant

His most recent jail sentence here stemmed from a situation in which a number of York residents reported to police that they saw him crouching in back yards in York and hiding in alleys. They also reported seeing him go into at least two garages. When police contacted him, they said he did not give them his real name but yet the name of Jordan Jones with a birthdate that was also fictitious. They said he had no identification, told them conflicting answers about where he lived and refused to provide any further information that would help identify him. Additionally, they said he refused to comply with instructions so officers could secure him.