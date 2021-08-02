Former Centennial superintendent sentenced to prison for attempted child abuse

“The state will advise that probation is not appropriate,” Elston said. “This is a severe violation of trust which makes it most egregious in society. The defendant was in a position to know the impact of his selfish decision on this child. He was educated about abuse. He was also aware of the law regarding grooming. And when a person in such a position of trust violates that trust, it makes it even worse in society. The court cannot condone that behavior, society cannot tolerate that behavior. The impact on this juvenile has been great, he has psychological trauma and scars. He has reported that he doesn’t want to go to school and has had flashbacks when going into the physical building. He no longer has a normal school environment. Further, the court needs to look at the defendant’s behavior – he was advised by administrators that he was over-stepping his bounds. He knew what he was doing was wrong. They were talking by phone and then he advised it (the communications) be moved to Snapchat. They were leaving the school grounds. People in that position should know better. I understand the defendant’s psychological evaluation placed him as low risk to reoffend because there were not multiple victims, but it is still a concern. General probation will not solve this issue. We are asking for incarceration.”