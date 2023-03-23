YORK – Bryan Driewer, 54, of Bradshaw, has been charged with two felonies related to the alleged assault of a patron at his former business, the Bulldog Roadhouse in Bradshaw.

Driewer’s arraignment in York County District Court was initially scheduled for this past week, but it was continued until April.

Back in November, the York County Sheriff’s Department was contacted about the alleged assault, six days after the incident was said to have occurred. The sheriff’s department then began an investigation into the matter, according to court documents.

It was reported that a man, who was a customer at the establishment on Nov. 11, 2022, was assaulted by Driewer at 12:30 a.m. The alleged victim said during the assault, he lost consciousness and struck his head. According to the affidavit filed with the court, the alleged victim sought medical care afterwards and was sent by a doctor to York General Hospital. While at YGH, it was determined he needed to be transferred to a Lincoln hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

According to court documents, the diagnosis at Bryan LGH West was “traumatic subdural hemorrhage with loss of consciousness and acute pain due to trauma.”

Investigators with the sheriff’s department requested the county attorney’s office to produce a subpoena, ordering the business to produce all surveillance and video footage of the incident.

According to court documents filed by the investigator, “the surveillance footage shows Bryan Driewer escorting (the victim) to the back door of the Bulldog Roadhouse from the table where they were both seated. Once at the back door, a short verbal exchange ensues and Driewer appears to become angry. Driewer places his left hand on the back of (the victim’s) neck and his right hand on the front of his neck and appears to apply pressure to his neck and throat area. (The victim) then appears to lose consciousness and Driver is observed to then throw (the victim) into the closed back door. The door subsequently opens and (the victim) falls on his back and strikes the pavement on the outside of the establishment. When (the victim’s) back strikes the pavement, you can also observe (the victim’s) head to strike the pavement. Driewer then kneels on the left side of (the victim) and strikes him in the face with his right closed fist. Driewer then stands up and kicks (the victim) in the groin with his left foot. (The victim) was not conscious when Driewer strikes and kicks him.”

The investigator received medical records from both hospitals which showed the diagnosis and the treatment the alleged victim received.

Driewer has been charged with first degree assault, a Class 2 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 1-50 years in prison and assault by strangulation or suffocation, a Class 2A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, upon conviction.