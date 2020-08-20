YORK – Four felony charges have been formally filed against a 38-year-old Florida man after he was caught with 100 pounds of high grade marijuana and a concealed firearm during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in York County.
The traffic stop took place on July 5.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Department, at 5:59 p.m., that day, a deputy with the department conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Volvo SUV for a traffic infraction on Interstate 80 near mile marker 352.
The vehicle was driven by Nicholas Vance of Dade City, Fla. – his address has also been listed in court documents as Springhill, Fla.
The deputy says in his affidavit to the court that upon making contact with Vance, he could smell marijuana in the vehicle.
The deputy deployed his service dog, Loki, which indicated to the presence of an illegal controlled substance.
The deputy said Vance “admitted to smoking marijuana in the vehicle. He said he was coming from Sacramento, Calif., where he bought a joint and had smoked it in the vehicle.”
The deputy said the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle was not burned marijuana, but rather raw marijuana.
“Based on my training and experience,” the deputy said in his affidavit, “I noted that the carpet near the driver’s floorboard had been pulled up and paneling had been removed before this date. I pulled up the carpet and noticed aftermarket steel panels. I observed these aftermarket panels under the carpet on the driver’s side floorboard, passenger side floorboard, as well as the back seat floorboard. Using a gas tank scope, I was able to scope underneath the seat and observed multiple bags of what I believed to be marijuana. Located on the front passenger seat of the vehicle, hidden underneath a shirt, I located a 9 mm Smith and Wesson handgun – Vance did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon.”
Members of the York/Seward County Interdiction Task Force had the vehicle towed to conduct a more thorough search. They removed the front seats which revealed a “trap door.” They removed the screws which led to a large aftermarket compartment which ran the entire length of the vehicle. According to the court affidavit, “underneath the driver’s floorboard were 38 large bags of marijuana. Under the passenger side floorboard, they located 42 bags of marijuana. Under the third-row seat, they found another compartment which ran back to the rear bumper that contained 48 bags of marijuana. The total was nearly 100 pounds of marijuana.”
It was also noted in the affidavit that Vance denied knowledge of the floor compartment.
The case against Vance has been bound over to the District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.
