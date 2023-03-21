YORK – It seems more and more people are raising chickens these days as egg prices have soared and some just want the experience as well as easy access to high quality farm fresh eggs.

A number of people have embarked into backyard farming with their small chicken adventures while others are raising dozens on acreages/farms and selling eggs to make extra money.

With “chick season” nearly here – meaning the sweet little fluffy balls of fuzz will soon be arriving at local farm supply stores – we decided to reach out to chicken experts to see what people should know before getting started.

If someone lives within a municipality, they need to check out their town’s municipal code regarding the matter. Most towns have rules pertaining to whether chickens can even exist within city limits and if they can, how far away from other properties they have to be. In York, as an example, chicken coops and runs have to be located at least 50 feet from another property owner’s house. And “free ranging” (meaning chickens running loose) is not permitted.

Some towns also prohibit having roosters – because of the obvious noises they make. But that’s not an issue for those who just want to harvest eggs and not hatch baby chickens of their own. Roosters are not necessary for hens to lay eggs – they will lay eggs for eating only which will never hatch into chicks, which is what most people want anyway.

While purchasing a baby chick doesn’t take a lot of money, there are still expenses that some chicken owners might not think about initially. First, they need a coop – a safe place in which the chickens can sleep and lay eggs. And the coop has to be big enough to allow eight inches of roosting bar per chicken and one nesting box for every 3-4 hens in which to lay their eggs (according to guidelines put out by national extension services).

They will need feed every day, as well as fresh water, so first-timers will have to invest in some feeders and waterers, as well as a heat lamp for especially cold days.

Chickens will also need a run – a fenced-in space for chickens to well, run. This is the area where they will spend the majority of their daytime hours, so there needs to be plenty of space for each chicken to move about.

Chicks will quickly grow into pullets (teenagers) and then mature into hens, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they will lay eggs right away. It takes about six months before chickens are mature enough to start laying. Hen owners can grow restless and impatient that first year of their hens’ lives, waiting to see eggs in the nesting box. They start slow with smaller eggs – eventually getting to larger eggs on a more frequent and regular basis.

Hens also don’t lay as many eggs in the winter time, because there are less daylight hours and their bodies concentrate on staying warm rather than producing eggs.

As far as what chickens need to eat – in order to thrive and produce – it’s best to consult with the good folks at your local farm supply stores as that’s what they specialize in. There is special feed for baby chickens which is smaller in size and higher in protein than what adult chickens eat.

Adult chickens will need supplements like grit and calcium to help them stay healthy and lay eggs.

Adult chicken pellets can be purchased at farm supply stores as well.

Chickens love mealworms which are great snacks that can be purchased by the bucket or bag at your local farm supply store. These should be treated as snacks only – not as actual feed for survival. Chicken owners should know that if they want to get their chickens to do specific things – like move to a certain area of a run, go inside the coop or jump into a cage – a dangled mealworm always gets it done.

Produce (vegetable and fruit) scraps are a good snack/supplemental meal for chickens. Chickens love all kinds of leftover produce and peelings from your kitchen, especially cucumbers, tomatoes, radishes (including the leaves), carrot tops, watermelon rinds, spinach, lettuce . . . . the list goes on and on.

Experts warn against certain types of snacks however – they say never feed a chicken avocado, uncooked dry beans, any produce or bread that is moldy, onions, milk products, chocolate products, tomato leaves, eggplant leaves or caffeine (including coffee grounds).

Chickens, especially when raised in small groups, can grow to become quite friendly, attached to methodical schedules of eating and roosting, and even become affectionate with those who regularly care for them.

It should also remember that while mature hens can provide a constant supply of fresh eggs, they also produce an endless amount of manure, too. The coop has to be cleaned on a regular basis, as well as the run. The good news is that this manure – in realistic amounts – can be tilled into gardens and flower beds as fantastic fertilizer.