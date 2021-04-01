For the first time in a long time – no new COVID cases in York County

YORK – The latest case information from the Four Corners Health Department is great news for York County. For the first time – in a very long time – there were no new COVID-19 cases reported in the county for the most recent time period.
For the timeframe of March 30-31, there were none confirmed in York County, which keeps the cumulative total here at 1,706.
There were also no new cases in Butler County, where the total remains at 850.
There was only one new case in Polk County, where the total is now at 581.
There were eight new cases reported in Seward County, moving the total number of COVID-19 cases there to 1,927.
As of March 31, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 5,064, according to Four Corners officials. There were 92 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 42 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.
Unfortunately, there was a confirmation of a COVID-related death in Seward County. Officials say the death was that of a man in his 90s. This increases the total number of COVID-related deaths to 74 in the entire health district. Of those, 31 were in Seward County. Polk County has had 18 COVID-related deaths, compared to 13 in York County and 12 in Butler County.
Another COVID-related situation is being investigated at this time, as there was a “significant medical event” that occurred following the vaccination of a person in their 40s, in the health district. This is the first such occurrence that has been reported in the health district since vaccinations began.
Thursday morning, Four Corners Health Director Laura McDougall addressed the investigation, recognizing that the person was a resident in the health district and yes, the event occurred after receiving a vaccination.
“This person was a health care worker, this person was someone who dedicated their life to saving other people’s lives. It has touched us all very deeply.” McDougall said. “The protocol is to report what happened into the national system, which allows the CDC to conduct a thorough investigation. It will take some time to complete. The investigation will be very thorough. We will make sure that whatever comes of it, that information will be shared with everyone. We know a great deal of vaccinations have been done – it’s important to keep in mind that 405,000 Moderna vaccinations have been given in Nebraska without any major medical situations.
“With the vaccinations, we can see fewer COVID cases now in the older population,” McDougall continued. “We know the vaccine is saving people’s lives. We will share the findings of the investigation with you as they become available. This investigation will look into all the different factors that may have played a role in this situation. We do want to address any safety concerns, if that is in fact the case.”
No further details about the medical situation or the investigation have been released.
Meanwhile, vaccinations continue to be active in the district.
“As of this morning, in the health district, 56% of our population 18 years old and older has had at least one dose,” McDougall said. “As of this morning, 21% of the population 18 years old and older have been fully vaccinated which is really good news. For our population of 65 and older, 91% have received at least one does which is great news. And of the 65-plus age group, 61% have been fully vaccinated. We are definitely trending in the right direction. In the district, we are coming up on 20,000 doses given.
“For our plan moving forward, we are focusing on the 50-60 age group. And we will also be looking at everyone 18 and older next week,” McDougall continued. “Next week, it will be pretty much wide open for everyone to register and be vaccinated. We will be busy trying to vaccinate everyone we can.”
“As far as statewide hospitalizations, we had a little uptick yesterday,” said Jim Ulrich, CEO of York General Health Care Services. “Statewide, as far as hospitalizations, we went from 102 to 116 yesterday. A week ago, we were at 109. So we are still just hanging around that area – which is still much better than a few months ago when we were at 987 hospitalizations statewide. The number of cases in York County has been down in the last two weeks, which is really good to see.
“As far as testing,” Ulrich said, “in our ER, inpatient and outpatient testing, last week we had only 16 with no positives. That was Tuesday to Tuesday. Our testing numbers have been way down, which is good to see. We have no COVID inpatients and no employees out for COVID-related reasons. We have 12 people signed up for Test Nebraska today, so we will see what comes of that.
“As far as vaccinations, we have 660 planned for today, with about 400 of those being first doses and 260 being second doses,” Ulrich said further. “Prior to today, 3,700 had been delivered (administered) here and we will be over 4,200 after today. We are having a huge vaccination clinic today with a lot of volunteers helping. Kudos to all involved.
“I also want to mention that the county’s positivity rate has dropped below 5%, which is great,” Ulrich said. “We have been hearing discussions about the different variants of the virus – we just have to be aware that it is out there and we need to get people vaccinated and stay on top of this.”
McDougall was asked about people who have registered to be vaccinated but haven’t been contacted yet. She noted there have been some issues with the vaccinate.ne.gov system as far as registrants receiving invitations via their email.
She recommends that everyone continue to register at that website. If someone is 50 years old and older and has not yet received a vaccination, they should call 402-362-8070 or the Four Corners Health Department offices.
Also as part of Thursday’s community sector briefing, York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said he wanted to thank the Four Corners team and all the hospital/medical clinic teams for their hard work and efforts.
“I don’t think we can thank them enough,” Bartholomew said.
“At the schools, our numbers to continue to stay very low – right now we have no positive cases and only three quarantines,” Superintendent Bartholomew said. “We continue to be excited about the low numbers and the trend. As far as our safety plan, we are sticking to our guns and keeping that plan intact until the end of the school years which is amazingly just around the corner. We feel the best we can do is to keep our safety plan (and protocols) in place. We are going to stay the course through the school year.”
Graduation and prom are going to happen this year. That’s really good news. There will be some modifications (compared to past experiences before the pandemic) but Bartholomew says organizers want to keep these end-of-year major events as traditional as possible to fully celebrate the students’ successes.
“We have safety plans in place,” Bartholomew said. “We are working on those plans and working to strike a balance in order to do the right thing. This is a busy time, in the school world. There are a lot of events happening. We are glad we are striking some sort of balance in these events. We are glad we can have them, because it is important to our kids and their families.”