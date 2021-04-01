For the first time in a long time – no new COVID cases in York County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, vaccinations continue to be active in the district.

“As of this morning, in the health district, 56% of our population 18 years old and older has had at least one dose,” McDougall said. “As of this morning, 21% of the population 18 years old and older have been fully vaccinated which is really good news. For our population of 65 and older, 91% have received at least one does which is great news. And of the 65-plus age group, 61% have been fully vaccinated. We are definitely trending in the right direction. In the district, we are coming up on 20,000 doses given.

“For our plan moving forward, we are focusing on the 50-60 age group. And we will also be looking at everyone 18 and older next week,” McDougall continued. “Next week, it will be pretty much wide open for everyone to register and be vaccinated. We will be busy trying to vaccinate everyone we can.”

“As far as statewide hospitalizations, we had a little uptick yesterday,” said Jim Ulrich, CEO of York General Health Care Services. “Statewide, as far as hospitalizations, we went from 102 to 116 yesterday. A week ago, we were at 109. So we are still just hanging around that area – which is still much better than a few months ago when we were at 987 hospitalizations statewide. The number of cases in York County has been down in the last two weeks, which is really good to see.