For first time in a long time – York County has no new COVID cases

YORK – For the first time in a long time – which translates to many months – there were no new cases of COVID-19 in a two-day period in York County.

For the time period of March 2-3, none were reported or confirmed in this area, according to health officials.

So York County’s cumulative case count remains at 1,666.

There were 14 new cases in the health district, during that timeframe – all of which were in Seward County. That county’s case count is now at 1,862.

There were also no new cases in Butler County or Polk County – the cumulative number in Butler County remains at 831 and Polk County’s number is still at 565.

As of March 3, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 4,924. There were 84 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 33 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

“We are certainly enjoying a plateau in case numbers, and a decrease, that is good news,” said Four Corners Health Department Director Laura McDougall. “In the last seven days, York County has only had six cases. We have been enjoying the low numbers.