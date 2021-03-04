For first time in a long time – York County has no new COVID cases

YORK – For the first time in a long time – which translates to many months – there were no new cases of COVID-19 in a two-day period in York County.
For the time period of March 2-3, none were reported or confirmed in this area, according to health officials.
So York County’s cumulative case count remains at 1,666.
There were 14 new cases in the health district, during that timeframe – all of which were in Seward County. That county’s case count is now at 1,862.
There were also no new cases in Butler County or Polk County – the cumulative number in Butler County remains at 831 and Polk County’s number is still at 565.
As of March 3, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 4,924. There were 84 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 33 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.
“We are certainly enjoying a plateau in case numbers, and a decrease, that is good news,” said Four Corners Health Department Director Laura McDougall. “In the last seven days, York County has only had six cases. We have been enjoying the low numbers.
“What are we keeping an eye on now, here? We are watching the variants,” McDougall said. “As of yesterday, in the state, we heard there has been one UK variant identified in Nebraska and there are 13 California variants in Nebraska. We have not seen any yet in our district. Why are the variants concerning? We think the variants are more transmissible – they are more contagious due to mutations. It is important we watch these. We do have things we can do right now. We want to keep up social distancing and masking, and we encourage testing if you feel you have symptoms. And if the vaccine is offered to you, please get it.”
She said the health department has been concentrating on “getting vaccines into arms. As of this morning (Thursday, March 4) in the health district, there have been 6,743 first doses given; 3,339 second doses given – for a total of 10,082 doses in the health district.
“Of our population, in the health district, of our people who are 18-plus years old, 19.9 percent have received at least one dose. Right now, 9.85 percent of our 18-plus population is fully vaccinated – so we are making progress. In York County, as of this morning, 3,414 vaccinations have been given. The numbers are constantly changing.
“We are having a big shot clinic in York today, and I think we are expecting close to 500 today,” McDougall continued. “So that’s a big, big clinic. There is also a clinic in Butler County today. There were also clinics yesterday in Seward and Polk Counties.
“Right now, we are working from the oldest to the youngest, right now our vaccinations are being given to those in their low 70s and we have some in their older 60s who have been given vaccinations as well,” McDougall said. “We continue to work in that area of ages.
“We are also going to be starting on educators,” she said. “We have about 10 schools scheduled. We did get 300 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and those are scheduled to take care of educators and the workers in the schools.”
Jim Ulrich, CEO of York General Health Care Services, said statewide hospitalizations are “in a steady pattern. As of March 2, there were 150 COVID patients in hospitals in the state. Last week, the number was 160. The number is not changing too much, but it is not going up, so that’s good. When we look back at November when the number was 987 – our numbers now are good to see.
“Our testing volumes have gone down,” Ulrich continued. “Last week, we only tested 20 people and only had a couple positive results. And the week before, we only tested 22 and had only one positive.
“As of this morning, we have no COVID patients in house at the hospital,” he said. “Through the emergency room, we only saw two come in last week. These are all positive things that we are seeing.
“As Laura (McDougall) said, we are having a big shot clinic today at the Holthus Convention Center in York,” Ulrich said further. “Thank you so much to the Chamber for orchestrating all the volunteers. The number of vaccinations given today could be between 450 and 500. Last Thursday, we had 371 vaccinated.”
It was also reported on Thursday that at this time, there are no staff members or students at York Public Schools who are COVID-19 positive – and YPS staff members will start receiving vaccinations next Friday.
York Mayor Barry Redfern noted he “is happy to hear all the good news regarding the amount of cases and the city is proud that the convention center is being used for vaccination clinics. Yes, the mask mandate ran out but we are still encouraging keeping up the effort. We have been blessed around here, compared to other places in the country. Hopefully, this will eventually be a more normal year.”