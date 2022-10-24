Football team honors the late Jack Vincent

Every member of the team signed the jersey, which was adorned with Vincent’s name. Before the game started, a moment was taken to remember Jack Vincent and all he meant to the athletic program at York High School, as well as to the entire community.

Vincent spent decades as a part-time sports writer and columnist for the York News-Times. In 2017, he was given the Hub Foster Lifetime Achievement Award by the York Area Chamber of Commerce. He was named Chamber Ambassador of the Year four times; received the Chamber Community Service Award with his wife, Jean; was a past Yorkfest King; and he received the AARP Andrus Award in 2013 as the Nebraska Volunteer of the Year. He was an active member of the York Optimist Club, a board member for the York Senior Center and York’s TeamMates chapter. He was a driving force in the Firecracker Frenzy campaign as well as for the Home Field Advantage Project which built the Hub Foster Press Box, locker rooms and bleachers at East Hill Field. In 2015, he and Jean were presented the Volunteer of the Year Award at the York High School All-Sports Banquet – not only were they the first recipients of the award, the annual award also bears their names.