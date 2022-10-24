 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YORK

Football team honors the late Jack Vincent

  • Updated
Photo of football team and Jean .JPG

The York football team presented Jean Vincent, the wife of the late Jack Vincent, with an autographed team jersey before last Friday’s football game. Pictured with Vincent are (from left) football players Ryan Seevers, Carter Culotta, Garrett Ivey, Marshall McCarthy and Dalton Snodgrass.

 Christian Horn

YORK – The York Football Team honored the memory of the late Jack Vincent last Friday with the presentation of an autographed team jersey to Vincent’s wife, Jean.

Every member of the team signed the jersey, which was adorned with Vincent’s name. Before the game started, a moment was taken to remember Jack Vincent and all he meant to the athletic program at York High School, as well as to the entire community.

Vincent has long been known as The Voice of the Dukes, as he has called the majority of – if not nearly all – the sporting events in York for many, many years.

Vincent passed away, suddenly, earlier this month – shortly after calling a York volleyball game.

Vincent spent decades as a part-time sports writer and columnist for the York News-Times. In 2017, he was given the Hub Foster Lifetime Achievement Award by the York Area Chamber of Commerce. He was named Chamber Ambassador of the Year four times; received the Chamber Community Service Award with his wife, Jean; was a past Yorkfest King; and he received the AARP Andrus Award in 2013 as the Nebraska Volunteer of the Year. He was an active member of the York Optimist Club, a board member for the York Senior Center and York’s TeamMates chapter. He was a driving force in the Firecracker Frenzy campaign as well as for the Home Field Advantage Project which built the Hub Foster Press Box, locker rooms and bleachers at East Hill Field. In 2015, he and Jean were presented the Volunteer of the Year Award at the York High School All-Sports Banquet – not only were they the first recipients of the award, the annual award also bears their names.

