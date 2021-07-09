Flood mitigation work continues for city of York

YORK – Two years ago, the flood mitigation maps for York were updated by FEMA and the results were not what anyone wanted to see.

Following the FEMA mapping update, dozens of new properties in the city were added to the flood plain (although historically they had not been), which creates a hardship for property owners particularly in the area of flood insurance costs.

The city has contracted with JEO Consulting to see what can be pulled back out of the flood plain, with an end goal to have as many properties as possible no longer included.

During the York City Council’s most recent meeting, York City Administrator Sue Crawford reported that JEO’s strategy at this time is focusing on certain zones, “and they think with more sophisticated mapping, we can pull a number of properties off. Around Beaver Creek, we might need more negotiation and review. The process is ongoing, hopefully with some positive results.”

“It’s a good start to the process,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “This is going to take some time, but this is a good start.”

The city contracted with JEO in December of 2020 to conduct this mitigation study.

