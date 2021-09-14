Flights of Honor exhibit travels to York

YORK -- The traveling Flights of Honor exhibit was showcased at York Auditorium last weekend in honor of veterans and their families. Hosted by Patriotic Productions in Omaha, the exhibit featured a compilation of many memories from the Honor Flights out of Omaha and Lincoln from 2008 to 2019.
The Honor Flights first began when retired USAF Captain Earl Morse flew out two veterans to see their memorial using his private airplane. The first ever Honor Flight was on May 21, 2005, when Morse offered to fly out another 12 veterans to Washington D.C.. Then in 2007, Morse’s Honor Flight was featured in the American Profile, and the feature inspired Flights of Honor in Nebraska. Finally on May 21, 2008, 102 World War II veterans were on board to travel from Nebraska to Washington D.C. to see their memorial. Since then, there have been 13 Flights of Honor and about 3,500 Nebraska veterans who have been aboard.
The purpose behind the exhibit is to educate the public about how moving and inspiring Flights of Honor is for veterans and their families in Nebraska. The display has multiple, 12-feet-wide frames glowing in red, white and blue lighting with photos of veterans. Videos and mannequins were also displayed for others to reminisce and remember those who have served during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
The videos were touching for those who visited the York Auditorium including Vietnam veteran Steve Schnittker from Seward.
Schnittker said, “This Flights of Honor hits home to me. I always ask people if they did anything memorable for their 21st birthday because I will never forget mine. On my 21st birthday, I was sent to serve in the Vietnam War.”
For others, the Flights of Honor display reminded them of their last days in war.
World War II Veteran Wilfred Medinger from Henderson said he remembered when President Harry Truman called the troops stationed in the Philippines and said, “The war is over.” “Everyone jumped out of their seats in praise,” Medinger said. “It was a glorious moment and I was there to witness it all."
Patriotic Productions plans on showcasing the Flights of Honor exhibit for many years to come in towns across Nebraska. Patriot Productions encourages everyone of all ages to come and remember the lives lost and recognize those who are still here today.
Dan Williams, the brother of Bill Williams, physically brought the exhibit to York. He was assisted by local veterans in setting it up, as well as local Auxiliary members. Several York City Council members personally paid for auditorium fees.
A large number of people went through the auditorium over the course of the three days – an exact number is not known because not everyone signed the register. The highest attendance period appeared to be on Saturday, particularly after the Grand Parade was completed.