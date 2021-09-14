Flights of Honor exhibit travels to York

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Schnittker said, “This Flights of Honor hits home to me. I always ask people if they did anything memorable for their 21st birthday because I will never forget mine. On my 21st birthday, I was sent to serve in the Vietnam War.”

For others, the Flights of Honor display reminded them of their last days in war.

World War II Veteran Wilfred Medinger from Henderson said he remembered when President Harry Truman called the troops stationed in the Philippines and said, “The war is over.” “Everyone jumped out of their seats in praise,” Medinger said. “It was a glorious moment and I was there to witness it all."

Patriotic Productions plans on showcasing the Flights of Honor exhibit for many years to come in towns across Nebraska. Patriot Productions encourages everyone of all ages to come and remember the lives lost and recognize those who are still here today.

Dan Williams, the brother of Bill Williams, physically brought the exhibit to York. He was assisted by local veterans in setting it up, as well as local Auxiliary members. Several York City Council members personally paid for auditorium fees.

A large number of people went through the auditorium over the course of the three days – an exact number is not known because not everyone signed the register. The highest attendance period appeared to be on Saturday, particularly after the Grand Parade was completed.